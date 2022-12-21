By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to the Meadowlands to battle the New York Jets in a Thursday night battle at MetLife Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Jets prediction and pick.

The Jaguars rallied from a 27-10 deficit to stun the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime last weekend at TIIA Stadium. Trevor Lawrence completed 27 of 42 passes for 318 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Additionally, Travis Etienne rushed 19 times for 103 yards on a 5.3 yards-per-carry rate. Zay Jones emerged with six receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while Christian Kirk caught six passes for 92 yards. Meanwhile, tight end Evan Engram caught eight passes for 62 yards. The Jags won the game after the defense tipped a pass into the hands of Rayshawn Jenkins, who took it to the house for a victory.

The Jets fell 20-17 to the Detroit Lions at the Meadowland last Sunday. Zach Wilson completed 18 of 35 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Also, Zonovan Knight rushed 13 times for 23 yards on a poor 1.8 yards-per-carry rate before exiting the game with a foot and ankle injury. Garrett Wilson caught four passes for 98 yards, while Jeff Smith had four catches for 77 yards. Amazingly, C.J. Uzomah caught two passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

The Jaguars lead the all-time series 8-7. However, the Jags are 3-6 all-time at the Meadowlands, including a 26-21 defeat last season. Lawrence completed 26 of 39 passes for 280 yards, while rushing six times for 37 yards without a touchdown. Moreover, Marvin Jones caught eight passes for 74 yards. Wilson completed 14 of 22 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, while rushing four times for 91 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Michael Carter rushed 16 times for 118 yards.

The Jaguars are 3-2 over their previous five games. However, they are 2-5 on the road. The Jets are 1-4 over their last five games. Likewise, they are just 3-4 at the Meadowlands this season.

Here are the Jaguars-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Jets Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-104)

New York Jets: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 37.5 (-114)

Under: 37.5 (-106)

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars are on fire right now, and staying alive due to a powerful, resilient offense. Lawrence has completed 66 percent of his passes and has a quarterback rating of 96.6. Likewise, he has passed for 3520 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Etienne has rushed 182 times for 917 yards, and four touchdowns, while catching 27 passes for 238 yards. Meanwhile, Kirk has caught 73 passes for 966 yards and seven touchdowns. Jones has 74 receptions for 764 yards and five touchowns. Additionally, Engram has 61 catches for 610 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense has played inconsistently. However, they showed up when it mattered last Sunday. Josh Allen has 52 solo tackles and 10 sacks. Also, Jenkins has 59 solo tackles and three interceptions. Foyesade Oluokin has 111 solo tackles and one sack. Ultimately, the defense will have the advantage as the weather conditions make for an ugly environment on Thursday night. The Meadowlands likely will see strong winds and plenty of rain.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if Lawrence can find his open receivers regardless of the weather. Significantly, it might be time to tone down the deep passes and open up some easier throws.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets are 7-7 mainly due to the play of its defense. However, the offense can play and will face a defense that will give them chances to score if they can capitalize.

Wilson has completed 54.9 percent of his throws with a 75.3 quarterback rating. Additionally, he has passed for 1596 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. The Jets have struggled to move the ball since Bryce Hall tore his ACL and James Robinson has not fit into the lineup well. Therefore, it’s Michael Carter’s turn, especially after the injury to Knight. Carter has rushed 108 times for 390 yards on a 3.6 yards-per-carry rate with three touchdowns. Moreover, he has caught 32 passes for 240 yards. Receiver Wilson has 67 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Corey Davis has 26 receptions for 460 yards and two scores. Tyler Conklin has caught 46 passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense is strong. However, they did not have Quinnen Williams last weekend. Williams has 31 solo tackles and 11 sacks. Additionally, Quincy Williams has 54 solo tackles and two sacks. Sauce Gardner has been an amazing cornerback with 40 solo tackles and two interceptions.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and keep Lawrence off the field. Likewise, they also must not make mistakes on offense.

Final Jaguars-Jets Prediction & Pick

The conditions will make this game interesting. Regardless, the Jags are hotter right now and Lawrence is carrying them on his back. Expect the Jags to avenge the loss from last season and take this showdown at the Meadowlands.

Final Jaguars-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars: -1.5 (-104)