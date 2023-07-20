Ever since being released by the Minnesota Vikings, Dalvin Cook has been linked in rumors to the New York Jets. Robert Saleh is now giving an interesting update regarding the Jets potentially signing the star running back, reports The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

“Robert Saleh said Dalvin Cook is ‘a good one' and ‘you never want to say no' to a good player. But said there’s some ‘contractual stuff' involved and he’ll leave that decision to Joe Douglas.”

Jets fans will love Robert Saleh saying all these good things about Dalvin Cook; although him coming to New York is far from a sure thing, it is always a good sign when the head coach is in favor of bringing in a player like Cook. Still, Saleh emphasizes that the final decision will not be up to him but general manager Joe Douglas.

Of course, the Jets should be fine whether or not they do sign Cook. Their backfield already consists of last year's rookie breakout Breece Hall and serviceable backup Michael Carter. The Jets will have to wait and see if Hall can return from a torn ACL as the same or better than he was last year, but if he can be a similar caliber player, then the Jets will be good to go at running back.

Overall, rumors of Dalvin Cook to the Jets will continue to swirl and Robert Saleh will continue to be asked about it. Only time will tell if Cook ends up on the Jets or somewhere else across the NFL.