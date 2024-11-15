While the 3-7 New York Jets find themselves far off from playoff contention, Davante Adams will still be the team's best offensive playmaker for the rest of the season. That is of course if he is on the field.

Adams returned to practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. The star wide receiver is battling through a wrist injury and illness.

How the Jets list Adams on their Friday injury report will be extremely telling for his true Week 11 status. The fact he was able to practice at all is a good sign for him suiting up. Furthermore, beat reporters have emphasized that his illness was more of an issue than his wrist injury.

If New York wants to re-find the win column, they know having Adams on the field gives them a much better chance. He hasn't had the most explosive tenure with the team, catching 20 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown. Still, his 39 targets are already the fifth-most on the team in 2024.

As the Jets finish out their season, they'll look to continue getting Adams involved and utilizing his strengths. Aaron Rodgers will have no problem passing him the ball. But for all the skill both players have, New York hasn't been able to figure it out.

While much will be made of a potential Rodgers retirement in the offseason, the Jets are hoping they run it back in 2025. With a full season together, under a new head coach, maybe New York can finally reach their ceiling.

They're hoping to get a peak at that level of success in Week 11. With Davante Adams on track to return, he is sure to get peppered passes. While it may not matter in 2024, the Jets still want to see their offense click before a potential bounce back 2025.