The New York Jets are in a desperate position. They come into their Week 11 games with a 3-7 record, and their chances of turning their season around appear to be minimal at best. However, they remain in mathematical contention and they appear to have a winnable game at home this week against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jets hope to get their offense untracked against the Colts. That involves quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing the ball downfield to Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson against the Indianapolis secondary with regularity. However, Adams missed his second consecutive day of practice as a result of an unspecified illness, according to the team.

While Adams did not participate on the field, he was at the team's facility and those who saw him believe that's a good sign that he will be able to play in Sunday's game.

The presence of Adams in the Jets lineup means a lot to Rodgers and the Jets. Rodgers has completed 219 of 351 passes for 2,258 yards with 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. While those numbers are decent, they are nowhere near the level of accomplishment that Rodgers demonstrated during his long tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

Adams has played in four games for the Jets since being acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders. The former All-Pro receiver has caught 20 passes for 206 yards with 1 touchdown for the Jets. It's clear that the Jets are expecting quite a bit more from Adams from this point forward.

Jets need Wilson to step up if Adams is not at his best

If Adams can't play against the Colts or is limited because of his illness, the Jets will need explosive Garrett Wilson to have a huge game.

Wilson is a big-play receiver with speed, excellent moves and reliable hands. He leads the Jets with 65 receptions for 704 yards with 5 touchdowns. He has 11 receptions of 20 yards or more and he has 276 yards after making the catch.

In addition to Adams and Wilson, Rodgers will look for wideout Allen Lazard. The No. 3 receiver is another former Packer and Rodgers has looked for him in key situations. He has caught 30-412-5 with a long play of 52 yards.

The Colts are planning to go back to Anthony Richardson at quarterback. The second-year signal caller had given way to veteran Joe Flacco, but head coach Shane Steichen is planning to give Richardson another opportunity.

Richardson has struggled to this point in the season. He has completed 59 of 133 passes for 958 yards with a 4-7 TD-interception ratio. While Richardson has lacked accuracy and has shown the tendency to give the ball away, he is also capable of making big plays with his arm or legs.

The Jets will try to keep Richardson in check and hope that Adams can play and give the team big-play opportunities.