The New York Jets are having a disastrous 2024 NFL season. New York is 3-7 heading into Week 11 and feels like they are one loss away from a failed season. The vibes have not been good around the Jets for a while, between their multiple loses and firing head coach Robert Saleh. New York traded for Davante Adams to help add some juice, but even he can fix this situation by himself.

The Jets seem to lack a sense of urgency, as well as camaraderie and cohesion as a unit. Adams shared one particularly troubling example of both of those facts during a recent interview with ESPN.

Adams recalled on instance where Breece Hall broke a swing pass for a 57-yard gain against the Steelers. The huge play was not celebrated by every player on the sideline, like Adams had expected.

“I could see it in everybody's eyes,” Adams told ESPN's Tim Keown after that game. “It was something they had never heard or been exposed to.”

Adams addressed his team about these issues, but it is unclear if it has had any lasting impact.

Keown further questioned Adams if he truly believes that his message is one that many Jets players have never heard. If that is true, then it is a strong indictment of the entire Jets organization.

Adams shrugged before answering the question.

“We'll see what it turns into,” Adams said. “Otherwise, it was just me blabbering my mouth.”

Aaron Rodgers drops humble admission amid doomed Jets season

Everyone around the team knows that the Jets have had a disappointing season. This even extends to QB Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers attempted to cope after the Jets suffered another embarrassing loss last week.

“I think you’ve got to handle it with humility, been a lot of pies to be eaten around here this year, flavored humble,” Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “But you got to hold on to that beautiful thing in life called hope. That’s just that there’s a chance, you know we’re not mathematically eliminated, there’s a lot to play for.”

Rodgers essentially concluded that the Jets are not mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, which is the best silver lining he could come up with.

“At the end of the day, one thing we can play for, whether we’re 10-0 or 3-7, is pride,” Rodger continued. “Pride in your performance, pride in the product you’re putting on the field, not wanting to let your coaches down, your teammates down, the guys in the locker room, the men and women that you see everyday at work. There’s gotta be pride in that.”

If the Jets are going to turn things around, they need to do it in a hurry. They are very close to being mathematically eliminated from postseason contention if they don't string together a couple of wins.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 11 showdown against the Colts.