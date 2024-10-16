The New York Jets are turning a new corner with their acquisition of former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams. The Jets pulled off a blockbuster trade for Adams, parting ways with a fourth-round pick and a conditional second-rounder. Adams is wasting no time settling into his new role. He caught more attention with an intriguing revelation on social media Tuesday night.

Adams posted pairs of his new Jets home and away cleats, as seen on X (formerly Twitter), via Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Davante Adams looked good in Raiders black and gray, but Jets green suits him well.

Adams released a farewell statement amid the big change.

“As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been both an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream. I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind,” Adams wrote, per B/R Gridiron on X.

“To my teammates, coaches, ownership, and staff – You have all taught me countless lessons and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive, and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to build something together.

“To Raider Nation – Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be part of my family,” Adams wrote.

Adams' stint with the Raiders was important for his professional development. Now, he has the chance to revitalize himself in his reunion with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets possess a 2-4 record but there remains time for the team to turn things around as the middle point of the season approaches.