The Davante Adams trade saga is officially over, as the New York Jets are the team to officially acquire the wide receiver, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Las Vegas Raiders will be getting a conditional 4th round pick that can become a 2nd rounder based on Adams' performance.

Adams will be reunited with his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, as they both played with each other on the Green Bay Packers. They had one of the best quarterback-receiver connections, and the hope is that they can continue that magic in New York. With the Jets sitting at 2-4, it was time for an upgrade to lift their team.

Davante Adams traded to the Jets

The Jets were one of the teams that showed interest in Davante Adams from the moment it was announced that he requested a trade. In the most recent trade news that surrounded Adams, it looked as if there was a chance he could have stayed with the Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Adams had received interest from some teams, but a source told ESPN that it is not “phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest.” The Raiders were also asking for a second-round pick and additional compensation for Adams. Add on the fact that the team would have to take on Adam's cap hit, and some may have been turned off by the idea of trading for him.

The Jets have lost their last three games by one score, and they've had the ball last in most of those situations. If Rodgers and Adams can find that connection they had in Green Bay, those one-score losses could turn into game-winning situations for the Jets. The one thing to keep an eye on is when will Adams actually suit up for the Jets, as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out the past three weeks.