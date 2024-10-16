Earlier this month, Davante Adams asked the Las Vegas Raiders to trade him. The All-Pro wide receiver has been sidelined since Week 4 by a hamstring injury/the desperate desire to leave Las Vegas. After Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce pretended that Adams was prepared to suit up for the team again, the veteran WR sat out Week 6. Finally, Las Vegas pulled the trigger and traded Adams to the New York Jets where he’ll reunite with his old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams joined the Raiders in 2022 after eight seasons in Green Bay. The six-time Pro Bowler made the move in part to play with his college quarterback Derek Carr. But the Raiders released Carr after Adams’ debut season in Las Vegas. The team’s inability to replace him with a quality QB is thought to be a major reason for Adams’ trade request.

Despite his relationship with Las Vegas deteriorating, Adams was all positivity in a farewell note posted on his Instagram.

“As a kid from East Palo Alto who grew up a Raiders fan, the past three years have been both an honor and the fulfillment of a childhood dream. I came to Las Vegas with the intention of bringing a championship to the city and have cherished every opportunity to play with that continued pursuit in mind,” Adams wrote, per B/R Gridiron on X.

“To my teammates, coaches, ownership, and staff – You have all taught me countless lessons and I am forever grateful for the resiliency, drive, and commitment you brought every day as we worked tirelessly to build something together.

“To Raider Nation – Thank you for your relentless passion and unwavering support when I put on the historic shield every Sunday. From Oakland to Las Vegas, Raider Nation has and will always be part of my family,” Adams wrote.

The Raiders finally traded veteran wideout Davante Adams

His time with the Raiders was ultimately unsuccessful as the team failed to reach the playoffs or finish with a winning record with Adams in the silver and black. However, he did produce back-to-back 1,000+ yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. His Raiders career will end with 221 receptions for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games.

After the trade, Adams recovered from his hamstring injury/desperate desire to leave Las Vegas and is healthy enough to play again. He’ll make his Jets debut in Week 7 as New York subjects its fans to another prime time game on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.