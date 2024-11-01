The New York Jets broke their losing streak by beating the Houston Texans 21-13 on Thursday night. Garrett Wilson sealed the game with a ridiculous touchdown that is already going down as the catch of the year. Cornerback DJ Reed spoke with SNY postgame and went one further when describing the catch.

Expand Tweet

“That's a bad boy right there, that's a bad man. That's the catch of the year. There ain't even attach that can come close. That's better than the Odell catch, for real. I ain't seen nothing like that live. For that to be on Thursday Night Football, primetime, Garrett's that guy.”

Odell Beckham made a leaping one-handed catch at MetLife Stadium in 2014 and set the internet ablaze. It's the defining highlight of Beckham's career and the post-Super Bowl Giants. While it was an ugly ending in New York, Odell became a recent franchise legend with that catch. Jets fans hope they have their own Odell in Garrett Wilson.

In his first two seasons with a carousel of bad quarterbacks, Wilson has cracked 1,000 yards twice. He won Rookie of the Year on a 1,100-yard season in 2022 and is now dominating with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

Garrett Wilson must power the Jets to a winning streak

Before Thursday's game, the Jets put Allen Lazard on injured reserve. He was slated to be the third wide receiver behind Wilson and Davante Adams but is now out for four weeks. The former Packer was a favorite target of Rodgers in the early parts of the season. Without him, the spotlight shines on Wilson even brighter.

The reason that the Jets thought getting Rodgers would put them over the edge was their incredible rookies in 2022. Wilson, Breece Hall, Jermaine Johnson, and Alijah Vera-Tucker all shined in their rookie seasons. They brought in Rodgers to take advantage of their rookie contracts and break the playoff drought. While it has not worked yet, Wilson has benefitted from the relationship.

The Jets now get a mini-bye before their next big game against the Arizona Cardinals. The win over the Texans most likely prevents them from selling off pieces at Tuesday's trade deadline. After that, they're back home on primetime for a game against the Colts. Both of those games are must-wins to get to the bye at 5-6. Wilson must have games similar to the two-touchdown one he had to beat the Texans.