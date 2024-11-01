The New York Jets were trending towards another listless offensive performance before awakening in the fourth quarter in their 21-13 victory versus the visiting and depleted Houston Texans. Aaron Rodgers connected with Garrett Wilson on the defining play of the evening, a one-handed 26-yard touchdown reception that had the broadcast booth and fans reminiscing about Odell Beckham Jr.'s famous prime-time grab.

Wilson's body was not even facing the ball as he stretched to secure the all-time great catch while brilliantly making sure to get his knee in bounds as he was falling to the ground. A coach's challenge overturned the original call and confirmed the score, which was astonishingly Wilson's second one-handed TD of the game.

New York claimed the lead early in the fourth and did not look back. What makes the snag even more improbable is that Rodgers was essentially throwing up a prayer on third-and-19.

“I felt like I put it in a decent spot, but yeah, I didn't do a whole lot when it comes down to it,” the Super Bowl 45 MVP said, per Harrison Glaser, after tossing three touchdowns. “I just kind of lobbed one up there, he made an unbelievable catch… Game-changing play.”

Garrett Wilson sparks a fire in the Jets' offense

New York rode the wave of momentum that Wilson created and scored on another big-yardage play when Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams in stride for a 37-yard TD to effectively clinch the win. The offense clicked in the second half and displayed the type of explosiveness fans salivated over when this star-studded group was first assembled. With a 3-6 record and slim playoff chances, the Jets must ensure that this Thursday Night Football triumph acts as a definitive breakthrough for the rest of the season.

The continued excellence of Wilson makes such a steep climb more achievable. In addition to his two touchdowns, the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year recorded nine receptions for 90 yards. It is the fourth time in five games that he has eclipsed 90 receiving yards.

When Garrett Wilson thrives, the field should open up for Adams (seven catches for 91 yards) and the rest of the offense. Ideally, though, the Jets will figure out how to put up points and win games without pulling off a miraculous play. They will try to bottle up this magic and keep it stored for 10 days before taking on the Arizona Cardinals (4-4) in Week 10.