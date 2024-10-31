The New York Jets have placed wide receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve. The chest injury that kept him out of the Week 8 loss to the Patriots was deemed serious enough for this move. It keeps him out four games, starting with Thursday's matchup against the Texans. Because of the bye week, he is not eligible to return until Week 14 against the Dolphins. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 season has been brutal for the Jets, who enter Thursday 2-6. After an entire year waiting for Aaron Rodgers to come back from an Achilles injury only to collapse with him as the quarterback. Lazard was one of the few players having a better season than 2023, largely due to Rodgers' presence.

Lazard leads the Jets with five touchdowns and is second in yards with 412 yards. This injury brings Mike Williams back to the forefront after he was thrown under the bus by Rodgers earlier this season. Davante Adams came to town to replace Williams but they will both be on the field starting on Thursday. Garrett Wilson and Adams will be targeted even more without Lazard.

The Jets' season continues to spiral

Everything that the Jets have tried to do this season has failed epically. They fired Robert Saleh and have seen their defense plummet ever since. Adams has not been the world-changing addition Rodgers thought he would be. Jeff Ublrich has shown no time management skills and injuries have come in to boot.

A loss to the Texans would effectively end the Jets' season. At 2-7, they would need to win out to get to ten and make the playoffs. Even if they beat the Texans, two games against the Cardinals and Colts without Lazard would be must-win before the bye. Aaron Rodgers will have to work some incredible magic to break New York's playoff drought.