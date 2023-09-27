While some fans and pundits feel Zach Wilson isn't the right quarterback for the New York Jets, Eli Manning has a different take. Manning, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the New York Giants, feels Wilson is the right choice for the Jets. The former shared his thoughts on the Jets' quarterback situation with The Spun's Chris Rosvoglu on Tuesday.

“I think Zach is the guy. I think that's hard on him. It's a brand new offense, and this offense was tailored around Aaron Rodgers They put in plays that Aaron was most familiar with and knew the best. Now, you got an offense that needs to be tailored around Zach Wilson. He's got to communicate with the coaches and say which plays he's most comfortable with. It's a tough situation for sure,” Eli Manning said.

“He's a young kid trying to figure this out. The Jets can be a bit patient with him because they got a good defense, but they got to support him and rally around him. He's getting hit at all angles from the media and everybody,” Manning added.

Zach Wilson's mixed feedback on his performance at QB

One of Zach Wilson's harshest critics is New York Jets legend Joe Namath. The latter called Wilson's performance since picking up the slack for the injured Aaron Rodgers “disgusting.”

“I've seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Namath said after the Jets' 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 157 yards with zero touchdowns. Fortunately, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is in Zach Wilson's corner.

“He's our unquestioned quarterback. He's not the reason we lost yesterday,” Saleh said.

Eli Manning and Robert Saleh feel Zach Wilson is the Jets' quarterback moving forward. Let's see if Wilson can rise to the occasion against the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4.