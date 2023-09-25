The day after the New York Jets lost an ugly 15-10 game to the New England Patriots, coach Robert Saleh was bombarded with questions about Zach Wilson. But as he did immediately after the dispiriting defeat, Saleh threw his full support behind the embattled quarterback.

“He’s our unquestioned quarterback,” Saleh said Monday. “He’s not the reason we lost yesterday.”

It’s true that the Jets had a myriad of problems on the offensive side of the ball Sunday. But Wilson was smack in the middle of it all, when the Jets converted 2-of-14 third downs and had six three and outs. The 24-year-old was averaging under four yards per pass attempt through three quarters before finally getting the ball downfield in the fourth quarter, that featured an 87-yard touchdown drive.

“He had a turnover-free game yesterday,” Saleh said. “He had no turnover worthy throws.”

Saleh contended that Wilson is showing improvement from last season, when he was twice benched as the Jets starter, “but just not in the boxscore.” The coach added that Wilson is “much better” than last season.

“He’s improved. He’s getting better,” Saleh stated.

Saleh did leave the door open that the Jets could add a third quarterback. When asked if that was in the Jets plans, Saleh didn’t say no, instead answering, “that’s a Joe question,” referring to general manager Joe Douglas.

Earlier Matt Ryan told CBS that he didn’t have interest in joining the Jets despite his agent checking in with them after Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending Achilles injury. Reportedly, Carson Wentz also checked in with the Jets and was rebuffed.

Wilson will lead the Jets (1-2) into a difficult Week 4 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) on Sunday night.