Jets’ Elijah Moore saga takes big twist after Breece Hall injury

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has been away from the team for the past week after he requested a trade from the organization. Unhappy with his role in the offense, Moore was seeking a move away in order to find a better opportunity. After being inactive in Week 7 while the Jets picked up their fifth win of the year over the Denver Broncos, Moore has reportedly returned to the facility and will be activated for Week 8, according to Rich Cimini.

Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that the plan is for Moore to be activated for the Week 8 clash against the New England Patriots. It’s unclear if that means Moore has rescinded his trade request, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction after a surprising falling out between the two sides.

In Week 6, Moore was not targeted during the Jets’ win over the Packers. After voicing his frustrations with the lack of touches, Moore submitted a trade request after an alleged argument with Mike LaFleur.

The former second-round pick was the Jets’ leading receiver in 2021 with 43 receptions, 538 yards, and five touchdowns. So far into the 2022 NFL season, Moore has 16 catches on 29 targets across six games. He’s the sixth-leading catcher on the team and has 203 yards, which ranks fifth. First-round rookie Garrett Wilson paces Jets receivers with 28 receptions, while Corey Davis’ 351 yards are the most on the team.

The Jets will be hoping to resolve the Moore issue and put it to bed once and for all after declaring that they would not consider granting his trade request at this time. Elijah Moore returning to the team and getting activated ahead of the crucial matchup against the Patriots is a positive sign, and hopefully, the Jets figure out a way to get him more involved this weekend.