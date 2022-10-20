Elijah Moore posts cryptic tweets, misses practice after voicing displeasure with role

Robert Saleh had a perfectly good explanation why Elijah Moore missed New York Jets practice Friday. But there still could be reason for concern about where Moore’s head is for their Week 7 game against the Denver Broncos.

Moore took a “personal day” for family reasons, per Saleh. It was an excused absence. However, shortly before practice, the wide receiver posted a pair of cryptic tweets, the first emphasizing his trust in God and the second stating, “Love my teammates!”

God makes no mistakes….I trust u through it Allllllll… — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 20, 2022

On its own, this would seem to be no big deal. But the tweets and personal day are more scrutinized because Moore showed displeasure with his role—or lack thereof—in the Jets offense after their 27-10 win against the Green Bay Packers last week.

After ESPN reporter Rich Cimini questioned why Moore was not targeted a single time in the passing game Sunday, Moore replied on Twitter, “If I say what I wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…Just know that I don’t understand either.”

Saleh downplayed the comments when he spoke with reporters Monday. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said he had an “open dialogue” with Moore.

Mike LaFleur on Elijah Moore's frustration: "These guys are competitors … you want those guys to want the ball. Ultimately, we're going to do what's the best to score points and win, and he's a big part of that."#Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 20, 2022

Moore is sixth on the Jets with 16 catches and fifth with 29 targets. He led the Jets with five touchdown catches last season as a rookie but does not have one this season. Since quarterback Zach Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery, Moore has been targeted eight times in three games.

Rookie Garrett Wilson has taken on a big role in the passing game. He leads the Jets with 24 catches and 48 targets.

The timing of Moore’s frustration is not optimal. New York is 4-2, has won three in a row and is coming off its biggest victory in years.

The Jets practice Friday, when Moores’ status for Sunday’s tilt in Denver will hopefully be more clear.