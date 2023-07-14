Aaron Rodgers is not afraid to give out his sentiments on a lot of things. The quarterback has won the most valuable player award because one of his biggest strengths is his communication. His dislike for certain things on the gridiron can be changed. However, some outside of it like the New York Jets' Hard Knocks feature cannot.

The Jets are set to be featured in the next edition of Hard Knocks. New York had last been on Hard Knocks in 2010. They made the AFC title game in the same year of the HBO feature and that may be a good omen. However, Aaron Rodgers is still not pleased with the decision to choose them over the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Commanders. He unleashed his puzzled mind due to the call in his latest statement, via KPIX.

Hard Knocks on @HBO is coming to the @nyjets. What say you, Aaron Rodgers? Thgts from the 14th green at the American Century Championship. @ACChampionship @AaronRodgers12 @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/SrfVEW7w88 — vernkpix (@vernKPIX) July 12, 2023

“I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there are a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team, and a lot of expectations for our squad. One of the only things I like about ‘Hard Knocks' is the voice of God, the man who narrates it, Liev,” Rodgers said.

He also added that the decision was not theirs to make and they were forced by the NFL.

“They forced it down our throats and we have to deal with it,” he declared.

The Jets quarterback may finally meet the legendary Hard Knocks commentator but he is still displeased with their situation. Will this affect New York's season come the NFL season?