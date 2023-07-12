The New York Jets will be starting training camp on July 19th and the cameras will be rolling for HBO's Hard Knocks. However, the extra eyes won't impact the already budding chemistry between Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, a duo that will look to endear themselves to Jets faithful this season, reports NBC Sports' Myles Simmons.

“When you have a new signal-caller coming in and new quarterback, you just want to be able to get those reps and bookmark certain routes together. And we got a chance to do that. It was awesome to be able to throw with him and go against a defense with him leading the charge, and see how he sees the defense, and spend time with him in the film room — all those things. The culmination of all those things hopefully leads to our success down the road.”

Garrett Wilson believes that he and Aaron Rodgers are already off to a good start and should be prepared to keep the ball rolling come the start of training camp. Although they have not had much time together, Wilson thinks that they are right on schedule.

“We’re going to try to keep building upon that. We have a small sample size together, but we feel like we took full advantage of the time we did have together. That’s all we could do.”

It is clear that Wilson and Rodgers have gotten off on the right foot and will look to continue doing so once Jets training camp gets underway. Luckily for fans, Wilson's claim can be monitored via Hard Knocks this fall.