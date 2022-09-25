‘Frustrated as hell’: Robert Saleh sounds off after Jets’ Week 3 loss to Bengals

Robert Saleh didn’t sugarcoat his feelings after the New York Jets lost 27-12 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3 Sunday. The Jets coach was most angry about his team’s undisciplined play that featured several killer penalties and four turnovers.

“It’s frustrating as hell,” Saleh said postgame.

Quarterback Joe Flacco fumbled two times and was picked off twice. Several other drives stalled because of dropped passes, including one by rookie running back Breece Hall deep in Cincinnati territory in the first quarter.

There was also a brutal missed tackle by safety Jordan Whitehead that allowed Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd to take off on a 56-yard TD.

“He’s got to wrap up there,” Saleh said simply.

The Jets also had not one, but three completely unnecessary ill-timed penalties that either extended Bengals drives or short-circuited their own. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers shoved Bengals QB Joe Burrow to the ground on an incomplete third-and-nine pass for an unnecessary roughness penalty. Shortly thereafter, Boyd burned Whitehead on the long touchdown catch.

In the second quarter, safety Lamarcus Joyner drilled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins high and hard after he had made a 46-yard catch and been brought down by New York corner Sauce Gardner. That set up a Bengals field goal.

Coach Saleh shares his thoughts on the Vets being the ones making the mistakes during today's game, not so the young guys. pic.twitter.com/nWpjNCoxNQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 25, 2022

Trailing by two scores early in the fourth quarter, the Jets had the ball deep in Bengals territory. Wide receiver Corey Davis was assessed a personal foul penalty after a post-whistle altercation. The Jets turned it over on downs. There was also a sideline confrontation in the first half between Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton.

Perhaps most galling to Saleh was that most of the biggest mistakes were made by veteran players on the youth-laden roster.

“Our vets made critical mistakes at critical times,” Saleh said. “It’s got to get fixed.”

The Jets fell to 1-2 with the loss. Their next chance to fix these issues is next Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game that could feature the return of injured quarterback Zach Wilson.