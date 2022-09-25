Garrett Wilson was knocked out of the New York Jets’ Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a rib injury in the second quarter. Fortunately, the good news is Wilson is returning to action for the second half.

The rookie wide receiver made a leaping catch on a 13-yard pass from Joe Flacco and was drilled in the midsection by Bengals safety Jessie Bates III. Wilson remained down and was attended to by trainers before walking off the field and directly to the locker room:

Hope Garrett Wilson is okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/4Vq5LAzvyq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 25, 2022

The Jets announced shortly thereafter that Garrett Wilson was questionable to return with a rib injury. It was reported that he was heading for X-rays. Luckily, he has been cleared to return.

Wilson led the Jets with four catches on four targets for 46 yards before leaving the game. He had a 23-yard reception in the first quarter.

He is one of three starting receivers for the Jets, along with Corey Davis and Elijah Moore. His absence means more playing time for Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith. Denzel Mims is inactive for the third straight week.

Garrett Wilson was coming off a huge performance when the Jets rallied past the Cleveland Browns 31-30 last week. He caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including the 15-yard game-winner with 22 seconds remaining, and was named AFC Rookie of the Week. He took a big hit to the lower back last week and was shaken up. But Wilson returned after missing a few plays.

Wilson entered play with a team-high 12 receptions in the first two games. The Jets went down 20-9 at halftime against the winless Bengals.