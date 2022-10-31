Zach Wilson was on the receiving end of a stinging message from one of his most ardent supporters Monday. One day after tossing three brutal picks in a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots, the New York Jets quarterback was shredded by Dan Orlovsky on ESPN’s “First Take.”

“Everyone knows I like Zach Wilson,” the NFL analyst said. “But if I was in Zach Wilson’s quarterback room right now, this is what I’d say to him: ‘It’s time to grow the fudge up, dude. You’re not in the Mountain West (Conference) anymore, OK?’”

.@danorlovsky7 says if he was in the Jets quarterback room, he'd have a message for Zach Wilson: "It's time to grow the fudge up, dude." pic.twitter.com/YY5ghLwRxV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 31, 2022

Wilson threw for an NFL career-high 355 yards and connected twice on TD passes to tight end Tyler Conklin in the loss to the Patriots. The 23-year-old also made a beautiful throw on a 54-yard completion to Garrett Wilson and had a 63-yard catch-and-run hookup with Denzel Mims.

So, as coach Robert Saleh said postgame, Wilson had “flashes of good football.”

But he was extremely careless with the football. Each of his three interceptions easily could have — and should have — been avoided.

“There’s a difference between carelessness and aggression,” Orlovsky said. “There’s a difference between confidence and ego. Right now, you play with such ego, such carelessness, such recklessness with the football.”

One of the reasons the Jets selected Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft is his ability to make off-script plays, make something out of nothing. But in the NFL it’s been an issue for him to walk the line of knowing when to throw the ball away and live to play another down as opposed to playing hero ball.

Wilson did not turn the ball over the previous three weeks when the Jets played a very conservative style, leaning heavily on the running game. When things opened up this week, Wilson made three crucial mistakes that buried his team.

“These decisions are unbelievably reckless, you don’t have to do these things anymore Zach,” Orlovsky stated. “You have to grow up. You are holding your football team and your offense back.”

The Jets are 5-3 this season, 4-1 since Wilson returned from arthroscopic knee surgery. They are a playoff contender for the first time in years. But if Zach Wilson doesn’t clean things up, Orlovsky could be on point that the young QB is holding his team back.