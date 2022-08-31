‘I don’t think he’s a hostage’: Robert Saleh gets real on Denzel Mims trade situation after 53-man roster cuts

The New York Jets have finalized their 53-man roster and Denzel Mims is on it. That’s likely a disappointment to the wide receiver, who was looking for a trade due to his spot on the depth chart.

But, Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t the least bit interested in moving Mims. Via Pro Football Talk:

“Is he frustrated? Is he frustrated with all of us? Sure, I’m sure he is,” Saleh said. “He wants to play and for that, I don’t think he’s a hostage. It’s a lot easier to kick somebody out of the door if they want a trade if they’re jerks and that’s not Denzel Mims, he’s a good young man and I love the way he approaches everything, even with this, the way he’s come about it, very professional, comes to meetings, practice, does all of it, so I guess I just don’t view him as a hostage.”

It’s good to know Mims is acting like a true pro through this situation, but you’d have to believe he’s not exactly pleased with how things have played out after asking for a trade.

Denzel Mims had just eight receptions for 133 yards last season in 11 games and three starts. He’s seen minimal touches throughout the first two seasons of his career and that’ll be the case once again, hence why he’s seeking a fresh start.

That being said, the Jets evidently believe keeping Mims on the team for when they need him is more valuable than parting ways.