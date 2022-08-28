There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims of late. This was after the 24-year-old demanded a trade away from the Jets. Right now, though, it sounds like he won’t be going anywhere.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently spoke out about Mims situation in New York, and it appears as though the issue has already been settled — at least in Saleh’s eyes (via Josh Alper of PFT):

“Like I’ve said, he’s one of our six best receivers and he’s gonna be here as far as I’m concerned,” Saleh said on Sunday.

Mims himself seemed to have backtracked a bit of late when he said on Sunday that he “loves the Jets” and that he “has no problem” with the team. At this point, it just feels like Mims is going to be dawning the same uniform once the new season kicks off.

Be that as it may, nothing is still guaranteed. Technically speaking, Mims hasn’t retracted his trade demand. Then again, it does seem like he’s taken a more softened stance since he made his trade demand public.

Denzel Mims isn’t happy about falling in the pecking order for the Jets and this is likely the main reason why he wants out. The former Baylor standout was given a chance to prove his worth on Sunday, though, in the Jets’ preseason finale against the New York Giants. Mims took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring a touchdown in what was a dominant display. Whether or not this was enough to get him the playing time he desires remains to be seen.