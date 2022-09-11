‘It’s not the same sh**’: Tyler Conklin sounds off after Jets’ Week 1 loss vs. Ravens

Tyler Conklin used some colorful language to share that better days are ahead for the New York Jets despite their 24-9 Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyler Conklin on the narrative around the Jets: “Everybody says, ‘Same old s***.’ It’s not the same old s***. We have a good team.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 11, 2022

Conklin was among a host of players making their Jets debuts. Unfortunately, the new-look Jets looked an awful lot like the team that has not reached the playoffs in 11 seasons and won six games the past two seasons.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, who stepped in with Zach Wilson sidelined, said the loss was “a punch in the face” after the Jets entered the season with so many new faces and so much optimism.

Conklin scored the Jets’ first touchdown of the season, on a three-yard pass from Flacco in the fourth quarter. But the tight end also fumbled a would-be first-down catch in Ravens territory late in the second that the Jets recovered but offset the first down.

Baltimore kicked a field goal after picking off their former teammate Flacco, who started for New York in the place of the injured Zach Wilson. The Ravens made it 10-0 in the second quarter when they scored after a pass interference call against Jets safety Lamarcus Joyner.

A shanked 20-yard punt by Braden Mann set up another Ravens touchdown. And a blown coverage in the Jets secondary led to a 55-yard TD strike by Lamar Jackson to Rashod Bateman that made it 24-3 in the third quarter.

This touchdown catch from @Lj_era8 to @R_bateman2 was a thing of beauty. 😍 pic.twitter.com/iO72KhUaRX — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022

The Jets also had a missed field goal and extra point from kicker Greg Zuerlein, a fumble deep in Ravens territory by running back Breece Hall, a dropped touchdown pass by running back Michael Carter and a touchdown pass to Elijah Moore negated by an offensive pass interference penalty.

Ugly stuff. But Conklin said he believed the narrative should be positive.

“We’ve got a good team,” Conklin said. “Everybody could feel it. The defense played really well today. The offense, we’ve got to be better.”

Conklin’s SOS to Jets fans is that it’s not, well, the SOS.

The Jets can begin to prove him right next week when they face the Browns in Cleveland, trying to snap a 13-game losing streak in the month of September, dating to the 2018 season.