The New York Jets followed up their encouraging Week 9 win over the Houston Texans with another lifeless performance in Week 10, as they suffered a 31-6 loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals. It was a rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense, and their continued struggles have perplexed everyone, including Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Despite the fact that Rodgers is armed with a plethora of talented players on offense, which includes Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, and Breece Hall, the unit has been unable to consistently string together scoring drives. Warner broke down why he's so confused with what New York is doing, highlighting their play design and poor offensive line protection as two key areas where the Jets aren't doing nearly well enough.

Kurt Warner highlights problems with Aaron Rodgers, Jets offense

Warner breaks down the Jets struggles for 18 minutes, and considering how awful they have looked for much of the season, it shouldn't come as a surprise that there's a lot to discuss. The big takeaways is that New York's coaching staff is not doing enough to put their players in the best position to succeed, and they aren't making any sort of changes or adjustments in an effort to right the ship.

With so many talented players at their disposal, the Jets should be able to find a way to get their act together on offense, but to this point, that has not happened, and with a 3-7 record, their hopes of salvaging this season are basically gone. New York needs to find a way to build some sort of consistency on offense that they can carry with them into the 2025 campaign, or a situation that is already a nightmare could somehow become even worse for the franchise moving forward.