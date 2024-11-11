The New York Jets were blown out by the Arizona Cardinals 31-6 on Sunday. This game was never close, as the Cardinals scored on their first possession and never surrendered the lead. After a solid Thursday night win over the Texans, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers thought the team had turned a corner. In his post-game press conference, he said what everyone saw, that they did not.

“It's been a lot of emotions this year, for sure.,” Rodgers told Jets' reporters. “I thought after a big win Thursday night, nice long week, we were gonna come out with a lot of energy and win the game. We didn't come out with a great energy on either side of the ball. And offensively, you're not going to beat anyone scoring six points”

The Jets did not capitalize on the momentum they picked up on Thursday night. While the Texans were injured and on the road during a short week, it is still an impressive win. The Cardinals proved that the win was a fluke by never giving them a chance on Sunday.

Rodgers and the offense were particularly brutal. Ten days after he made one of the greatest catches ever, Garrett Wilson was held to just three grabs. Davante Adams was quiet, Breece Hall was shut down, and Rodgers did not crack 200 yards. The Jets have problems and must fix them soon.

Jets must show urgency before the season officially ends

There is no knowing what the future of the New York Jets is. Their quarterback is 40, Joe Douglas is in a contract year, they just fired the coach, and the owner may be headed overseas again. The core of this team needs to perform down the stretch to keep their jobs and show them that this team can be good even without Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, however, is not looking that far ahead. The quarterback's focus is on the Colts, who come into town next.

“We've just got to focus on what's front of us and beat the Colts and then get to the bye and sort some things out,” Rodgers said. “We've got a couple of West Coast opponents coming over for 1 o'clock games. And we've got 1, 2, 3 division games so a lot still in front of us.

The Jets season is likely over but to make the playoffs, they need to beat the Colts on Sunday. The game was flexed to a 1 p.m. start.