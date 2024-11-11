Jets wide receiver Davante Adams was not pulling any punches when he gave his thoughts on what New York needs to do better as a team following their brutal 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

He attributed the poor play not just to execution and things of that nature that most players typically lean into in tough losses like this one, but rather to the overall energy (or lack thereof) that the team put out there on the field. If anything, it almost looked like the Jets were putting less effort into their performance than they had been in other games.

“I don't think we had the energy that we've had the last two weeks,” Adams told reporters in the locker room. “I think that we could definitely be better there.”

And it was not up to par for what Adams thought it should be not only from a team and culture perspective, but from his standard.

“It's not our standard of football, that's not my standard of football,” Adams said.

He finished out the game with six receptions for 31 yards, behind only Garrett Wilson in the receiving column, with Wilson putting up five receptions for 41 yards. Even Adams himself did not perform up to par, targeted 13 times, meaning that he did not bring down roughly half of what he was given.

“We have too many good players to go out there and have the drives that we did and to not score touchdowns,” Adams said. “I don't even really know what to say. It was a weird, weird day. We came out and did some good stuff, but we just weren't able to compete.”

New York will aim to right the ship when it faces the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 17. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in MetLife Stadium.