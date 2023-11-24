The Jets will seemingly be without starting left tackle, Mekhi Becton, as he's still struggling with an ankle injury.

The New York Jets might be in trouble for their game against the Miami Dolphins, as another player is ruled out for the contest. With Allen Lazard already inactive, starting left tackle, Mekhi Becton is now out due to injury.

Becton has been dealing with an ankle injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. He was listed as questionable all week and will not play on Friday night.

“Jets T Mekhi Becton will be inactive today against the Dolphins, source says. He was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.”

With Mekhi Becton not playing, the Jets are expected to start Carter Warren instead, per team beat reporter, Brian Costello. Warren is a rookie who has played in just three games this season. But this will be the first time in his career he starts in an NFL game.

“I expect Carter Warren to get his first start at left tackle today.”

This is a brutal blow for the Jets, as the coaching staff was reportedly hopeful Mekhi Becton would play. In fact, it appeared he was going to be ready to go until Friday morning, according to Connor Hughes of SNYtv. Overall, it's a less than ideal situation, as New York's offense is down Lazard and Becton against the Dolphins.

“Jets felt confident in Mekhi Becton going throughout week — wasn't word salad. Ankle injury not crazy serious. Some pessimism built yesterday. He had a workout this AM. Didn't feel great coming off that. So, inactive. Another blow.”



New York just can't seem to catch a break right now and it feels like a long shot for them to beat the Dolphins. However, it is the NFL and we've seen crazier things. Look for the Jets to do their best and rely on the gun game on Friday night.