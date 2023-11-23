For the first time ever, the NFL will be playing football on Black Friday, as the Dolphins and Jets will be playing in the game.

The best part about the progression of the NFL season is that you get football games on more days of the week later into the season. This Thanksgiving, fans get three games to enjoy, but if that wasn't enough, then you are in luck. This week will feature the first-ever Black Friday football game. The Dolphins will take on the Jets the day after Thanksgiving. We will explain everything you need to know about the NFL game on an unusual day in the article below.

When and where is the Black Friday game?

The first-ever Black Friday game will be played by a New York team because the market is known for its retail. Therefore, the game will be at the Jets' home field, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 24.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets

As a part of their deal to stream Thursday Night Football games, Prime Video also has access to streaming a Black Friday game. Therefore, this game will not be on television. Al Michaels will provide the play-by-play, and Kirk Herbstreit will be the color commentator. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter.

Date: Friday, Nov. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV channel: N/A | Live stream: Prime Video

FanDuel Odds: Dolphins -9.5 | O/U 41

Dolphins storylines

While this is the first-ever Black Friday game, it isn't the first-ever NFL game on Friday. Even so, games on the week's last work day are rare. There have only been eight instances since 1978 where a game was played on Friday, per Yahoo! Finance.

The Dolphins and Jets game will be the ninth time there has been NFL action on a Friday, but the two teams come into the game with very different contexts.

The Dolphins are one of the best teams in the NFL. In fact, they have the top offense in the league. The Dolphins score 30.5 points per game. Tua Tagovailoa's 21 passing touchdowns are the second most in the league, and Tyreek Hill's nine receiving touchdowns are the most in the league.

Few players have better chemistry than the Dolphins' quarterback and receiver do, but they are far from the only weapons in Miami. Jaylen Waddle forms arguably the best-receiving duo in the NFL with Hill, and the Dolphins also have an elite running game this season after years of limited production in that department.

The team is second in both rushing yards (1,430) and rushing touchdowns (17). The Dolphins will get an even further boost if De'Von Achane is able to play. Achane broke onto the scene in his first three games of real NFL action. He got hurt in Week 5 and made his return last week.

Unfortunately, the running back was reinjured on only his third snap. The knee injury isn't expected to hold him out for long, though, and he was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

No teams have much experience playing on a Friday, but the Dolphins are one of the few teams that have actually done it before. Miami played a game on Friday in 2005 because of Hurricane Wilma. Obviously, that won't help them in this one, but it is an interesting fact heading into the game.

Jets storylines

Things aren't as optimistic in New York. The Jets will be playing on Black Friday with a new quarterback after losing 32-6 last week.

Tim Boyle is the new man under center after Zach Wilson's demotion that made him officially one of the biggest draft busts of the last 10 years. Playing in your first start since 2021 wouldn't be easy regardless, but it especially won't be easy during a short week.

Boyle was undrafted in 2018 and has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Chicago Bears. He only has 607 career yards, but it was time for the Jets to go in a new direction at the quarterback position.

The Jets hope that Boyle can provide a spark for the team. New York still has an elite defense, but it hasn't mattered, as the offense has been incapable of punching the ball into the end zone.

At 4-6, the team is not yet eliminated from the playoffs, but their odds of making the postseason are fading quickly. Boyle will have to perform a miracle to save the Jets season, and that starts this week on Black Friday.