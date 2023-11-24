The New York Jets' wide receiver, Allen Lazard, is surprisingly on the inactive list for Friday night's game against the Dolphins.

The New York Jets are set to play the Miami Dolphins in a pivotal Friday night matchup. However, they'll be without wide receiver, Allen Lazard for the game.

For reasons currently unknown, Allen Lazard is inactive for Friday night, according to Connor Hughes of SNYtv. He has been dealing with a knee injury, but the Jets never put him on the injury list leading up to the game.

“BREAKING: Jets WR Allen Lazard is inactive today, sources tell SNYtv. Lazard, who signed a $44 million contract in the offseason, dropped his seventh pass of the season last week. He has just 20 catches for 290 yards and one TD.”

That statline is less than impressive. Especially considering the Jets gave him a $44 million contract. Of course, he came over to New York to play with Aaron Rodgers. Perhaps if Rodgers hadn't fallen to an Achilles injury, Lazard would have made a bigger impact this season.

With Allen Lazard inactive, the Jets are likely to Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson bigger roles. However, with the coaching staff turning to Tim Boyle at quarterback, we should expect to see New York run the ball often against the Dolphins.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Jets and the franchise is still hopeful that Rodgers will return from injury. However, another loss could prevent the future Hall of Famer from returning. New York is on the verge of being out of the playoff race. So, the Friday night game against the Dolphins is crucial.

Make sure to tune into this game on Friday night, as it's the first time the NFL has played a game on Black Friday.