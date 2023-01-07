By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Mike White’s season is over after the New York Jets ruled him out for Week 18. However, before being shut down, White apparently played his final game of the season while dealing with a gruesome injury.

The Jets fell to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17, 23-6. White completed 23-of-46 passes for 240 yards and two interceptions. White recently revealed that he played with five broken ribs, one of them coming previously in the season, via Andy Vazquez of NJ.com. While he was battling through numerous broken ribs, White made sure to still play to his fullest potential against Seattle.

“I mean, at the time of the game, yeah, I could feel it,” White said. “But like I told you guys after in Seattle, I’m not going to lean on it as an excuse. Everyone in this locker room deserves a certain standard of quarterback play, and I just got to be better for my teammates. Go learn from it and make sure it didn’t happen again.”

White was reportedly injured on a final Hail Mary before halftime against the Seahawks. Throughout the week he knew he wasn’t playing fully healthy. While he is upset to be missing the contest, White stated that his teammates deserve someone fully healthy behind center.

Mike White made four starts for the Jets this season. New York went 1-3 with White at QB as he completed 58.9% of his passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

As an upcoming free agent, White may no longer be with the Jets next season. If he leaves New York, his final act with Gang Green was putting everything he had on the line and playing against the Seahawks, despite five broken ribs.