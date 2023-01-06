By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Mike White has shown impressive flashes at times this season for the New York Jets. But as New York looks to the future, White got real about his chances of being the Jets’ starting quarterback next season.

White has been ruled out for Week 18 due to a rib injury. His season ends after making four starts for the Jets this season. White spoke about his confidence in remaining a starting QB and if he believes he could reclaim the starting role in New York, via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“I do have an immense amount of confidence in myself and I do view myself as a starter in this league,” White said. “Whether that happens here or not, we’ll wait and see.”

The Jets went 1-3 in White’s four starts. Overall, he completed just under 59% of his passes for 1,192 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. Over his two-year career, White has thrown for 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mike White’s crowning achievement came in Week 12 against the Bears. In his only win of the season, 31-10, White completed 22-of-28 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for 250+ yards in three of his four starts, but his game against the Bears is the only time White threw a touchdown this season.

A free agent at the end of this year, the Jets now have a decision to make on White. They seem to have given up on Zach Wilson as Joe Flacco will be starting in Week 18.

White believes his body of work proves he can be a starting NFL quarterback. Whether that opportunity comes with the Jets is still up in the air.