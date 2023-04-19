The Winnipeg Jets take on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in game two of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Jets-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Jets shocked everyone in game one. The teams went scoreless in the first period, but the fireworks began in period two. Within three minutes of the second period, the Jets netted two goals and they never lost that lead. William Karlsson scored for the Golden Knights in the second period, but that was all they would get. Winnipeg scored another three goals in the third period thanks to two goals from Adam Lowry. Connor Hellebuyck had a .941 save percentage in the Jets 5-1 win.

Game two will be played Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Here are the Jets-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Jets-Golden Knights Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-196)

Las Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+162)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Jets-Golden Knights

TV: TBS

Stream: TBS app

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jets were great offensively in the first game, but they were even better on the defensive. For starters, Winnipeg had 11 takeaways on the game. They put a lot of pressure on the Golden Knights and it worked. That pressure took a lot of stress off the goaltender. Las Vegas ended the night with only 17 shots on net. If Winnipeg can have that same kind of defensive pressure in game two, they will take a 2-0 series lead.

Of course, the Jets should keep the same kind of offensive game plan. Tuesday night was just the ninth time all year that the Golden Knights gave up five goals. It was the second time the Jets have scored that many against Las Vegas. Winnipeg has figured out a way to score goals against the Golden Knights and they need to come out with that same kind of fire power in game two.

Why The Golden Knights Could Cover The Spread

The Golden Knights will come into this game with confidence despite dropping game one. During the regular season, Las Vegas won all three games. In two of those games, the Jets were held below three goals. They may have struggled in the first game, but do not expect them to have that kind of game again.

One bright spot for the Golden Knights is their ability to play physical. In game one, Las Vegas laid down 65 hits. Playoff hockey is going to be physical, but the Golden Knights took that to another level. Las Vegas needs to find a way to play with that same pysicality, but also have a good attacking game plan. If they can do that, Las Vegas will tie up this series.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

In four games against Las Vegas this season, the Jets have covered +1.5 three times. They always play the Golden Knights tough and expect that same kind of game Thursday night. Winnipeg may not win this game, but they will keep it close enought to cover the spread.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Jets +1.5 (-196), Over 5.5 (-122)