Well, this is something you don't see everyday. During the joint practice between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a member of New York was carted off… but it wasn't a player. Tony Oden, an assistant coach for the Jets, was carted off the field, per Zack Blatt. Oden reportedly collapsed after a scuffle between the two teams, but was able to stand on his own.

“Tony Oden is being carted off the practice field. He might’ve gotten banged up during a scuffle. The Jets DB coach started to walk to Justin Hardee and then dropped back to the ground. Got up thought and was able to walk to cart. #Jets”

In addition to walking to the cart, Oden was also sitting up as he was being carted off. This is a good sign, as it seems that the Jets coach just suffered a minor injury of sorts.

This incident comes at the heels of a major injury happening during the same practice session. Russell Gage, one of the star receivers of the Buccaneers, suffered a non-contact injury during the Jets practice. The injury seems to be serious, and there's a real possibility that the WR might miss the entire 2023 season.

The Jets, meanwhile, have had some good news come their way in the last few days. Their chase of star running back Dalvin Cook has paid off, as the free agent decided to sign with New York. The team is hoping that the addition of Cook will further bolster their Super Bowl chances this season.