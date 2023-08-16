It's finally official. After months of dancing around, the New York Jets have officially signed free agent running back Dalvin Cook. Cook will be joining a New York team looking to win their first championship since 1969. Every fan is excited to see the ex-Vikings running back wreck havoc in the Big Apple.

Already, Cook is making preparations to join the team. A day after agreeing to terms, Cook is now flying out to join the Jets, per Adam Schefter. New York is in the midst of their training camp as they prepare for what will be an eventful 2023 season for them.

“After reaching agreement with the Jets on Monday night, Dalvin Cook is now en route to New Jersey and will be showing up to work today for the first time with his new team and to officially sign his contract, per his agent Zac Hiller.”

Cook was one of the biggest names left in free agency, and for good reason. The former Vikings running back was still a productive player in his last season in Minnesota. He went for over 1,100 yards in 17 games, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Those are great numbers that the Jets hope he can recreate in New York.

The Jets have quite the interesting situation at running back now. Cook is undeniably the RB1 right now for the team. However, Breece Hall, the standout back from last season, is still on the mend. Once he returns, it will be interesting to see what the Jets will do with their suddenly crowded but talented backfield.