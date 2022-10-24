Jets lose Alijah Vera-Tucker for season after devastating Breece Hall injury news

The New York Jets received a devastating one-two punch Monday. The Jets announced that Alijah Vera-Tucker will undergo season-ending surgery on his triceps shortly after confirming Breece Hall is done for the season with a torn ACL.

Each was injured in the first half of New York’s 16-9 win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“Those are two potential Pro Bowlers,” downcast coach Robert Saleh lamented.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh announced both Breece Hall and Alijah Vera-Tucker, the team’s two best and most consistent offensive players, are done for the year. Can hear in his voice how devastating this is to #NYJ pic.twitter.com/4PmOmPM6Xv — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2022

Indeed, Vera-Tucker and Hall are two of the Jets’ bright young stars, and they’ve been two of their most important offensive players this season.

Vera-Tucker started at three different positions because of injuries on the line and excelled at each one. He started at right guard, left tackle and right tackle, earning praise from Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who called him “selfless.”

Despite jockeying between positions, Vera-Tucker had a 75.2 run blocking grade per Pro Football Focus, best among Jets linemen.

One talented dude who gave his all for us this year. Just a minor setback for a guy like @ALIJAHVT. pic.twitter.com/yXVRCpskng — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 24, 2022

Hall leads the Jets with 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per rush). The rookie running back also has 19 catches for 218 yards and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving). He’s a home run threat any time he touches the ball, as evidenced by his 62-yard TD run before getting hurt Sunday and a 79-yard catch and run against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Vera-Tucker was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 16 of 17 games as a rookie and all seven this season before the injury. He now joins a long list of Jets lineman who are — or were — to miss a substantial amount of time this season.

Mekhi Becton, New York’s first-round pick in 2020, sustained a season-ending knee injury early in training camp. Tackles George Fant and Max Mitchell are currently on IR, each with a knee injury. Plus, veteran tackle Duane Brown is reportedly playing with a torn rotator cuff after missing the first four games.

Progression of the #Jets O-Line: Week 1 LT Fant LG Tomlinson C McGovern, RG AVT RT Mitchell Week 4 LT AVT, LG Tomlinson, C McGovern, RG Herbig, RT Mitchell Week 5 LT Brown, LG Tomlinson, C McG, RG Herbig, RT AVT Week 8 LT Brown, LG Tomlinson, C McG, RG Herbig, RT Ogbuehi — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 24, 2022

Fant could come off injured reserve this week, but Saleh said he’s not ready to play. Cedric Ogbuehi, who replaced Vera-Tucker against the Broncos, will start at right tackle this week against the New England Patriots.

Second-year pro Michael Carter, who led the Jets in rushing last season, will replace Hall in the starting lineup at running back.

It’s starting this Sunday when the Jets will have to prove whether or not this one-two punch is a knockout blow to their promising 5-2 start, which includes a four-game winning streak.