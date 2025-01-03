There’s drama with the New York Jets, but Garrett Wilson tried to solve some of it. Still, it has been a disappointing season as they search for a new general manager. Looking forward, the Jets officially interviewed an ESPN analyst for the GM position, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

The #Jets interviewed Louis Riddick for their vacant GM job.

The Jets enter their season finale against the Dolphins with a record of 4-12 in a season that began with Super Bowl aspirations.

Among the favorites for the general manager position is Mike Borgonzi, an assistant GM with the Chiefs.

Would Jets hire Louis Riddick as GM?

The Jets also need a head coach and Aaron Glenn has emerged as a potential favorite for that position. Glenn is the defensive coordinator of the Lions, who are 14-2 and battling the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC.

Riddick played six seasons in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and the then-Oakland Raiders. Riddick took a job with ESPN in 2020 and works with Monday Night Football. Also, Riddick took a job as Director of Pro Personnel for both Washington and Philadelphia.

It sure seems like Riddick would be a long shot at this point. However, whoever gets the position will have his work cut out. The Jets have been bad for a long time and even bringing in high-profile talent this season didn’t move the needle. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it may be a curse, according to apnews.com.

“I mean, it might be something like that,” Rodgers said. “It might be some sort of curse we’ve got to snap as well.

“Whatever the case, this team, this organization is going to figure out how to get over the hump at some point. The culture is built by the players. There’s a framework set down by the organization, by the upper ups, by the staff. But in the end, it’s the players that make it come to life. And at some point, everybody’s going to have to figure out what that special sauce is to turn those games that should be wins into wins.”

What did Garrett Wilson say is hurting the franchise?

Wilson called it a “gene,” but Rodgers couldn’t get on board with that.

“I’m not exactly sure what he was talking about there,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know what the proper nomenclature is for the situation where we’ve lost some leads or haven’t been able to take the lead late in the game, but that’s the way it goes sometimes. We haven’t been great in situational football.

“A lot of those games come down to the plays in the first and second, even third quarter, where if you make the play the game is not in that situation. But in those situations, we haven’t been very good on offense or defense or even (special) teams.”