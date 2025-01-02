There has been some speculation and reporting in NFL media that New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have friction, and that if the quarterback remains for 2025, the wide receiver could want to play elsewhere. Wilson pushed back on that notion when speaking to the media.

“Yeah, I've seen some of that,” Garrett Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Yeah, I mean, there's no truth to that. At the end of the day, I don't speak on things like that because social media is not real.”

The rumor did not come solely from social media, but Wilson did make sure to shut down that talk as best as he can. However, he did make it clear that he is not happy with the record, and that the Jets do not need anything more than that to cause frustrations for them.

“This is my first time addressing it,” Wilson said. “That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they've already tried, like the record isn't enough. Obviously, we've got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren't able to. But my feet are where my feet are at, and I'm going to try and finish this thing the right way.”

Wilson has not been happy with his role in the Jets' offense, which adds fuel to the fire that he does not get along with Rodgers.

Things have not worked out for the Jets with Rodgers in the fold. He was injured during the first drive in 2023 and missed the rest of the season. There was a lot of excitement entering the 2024 season with Rodgers coming back from his torn Achilles, and this Jets season has gone about as bad as it possibly could have.

The Jets will have a lot of different faces next season, regardless of whether or not Rodgers is still around. In the coming weeks, New York will have a new general manager and head coach to try to build the team back into a winner.