The New York Jets are focused on finishing out the final four games of their miserable 2024 campaign in hopes of generating any sort of momentum that they can carry into the 2025 campaign. And while the games themselves are important, the Jets have some more important business they can begin to conduct, such as finding their new general manager.

Amid New York's horrific 2024 campaign, the team fired both their head coach Robert Saleh and their general manager Joe Douglas. While Jeff Ulbrich is holding down the fort at head coach for the time being, the Jets are already beginning their search for a new general manager, with former Tennessee Titans GM Jon Robinson and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick already expected to land interviews for the position.

“Included on the list of candidates expected to interview for the Jets job are former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who at one point helped build one of the league's better rosters in Tennessee, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who previously has worked in the Philadelphia and Washington front offices. There will be other candidates as well, and the Jets plan to announce or confirm each GM interview after it is completed, but Robinson's is expected this week, with Riddick's coming at a later date, according to sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

Jets hoping to nail their latest general manager hire

Pretty much every move the Jets have made over the past decade has not panned out for them, so they are attempting to start from scratch. That involves hiring a new general manager who can come in and rebuild their roster, which may be tougher to do than initially expected when you take a look at their roster on paper. Chief among the incoming GM's decisions is what to do with aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The good news is that New York is showing a sense of urgency when it comes to finding their next general manager, with Robinson and Riddick emerging as early candidates to land the gig. The team is still in the early stages of what should be an extensive search, but it's clear that they need to nail this hire if they intend on turning their fortunes around in the near future.