Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Peyton Manning recently went on the Pat McAfee show and discussed a number of topics, including the New York Jets’ trade for Aaron Rodgers. Manning shared his thoughts on New York’s Rodgers acquisition.

“I’m excited for Aaron (Rodgers) and the Jets,” Manning told McAfee. “Let me tell you why I think it’s going to work. The fact that he has the same system that he ran in Green Bay… he’s going to be able to play so much faster. I mean, Pat, having to learn a new offense in your 18th, 19th year, it’s almost impossible because you have to unlearn your old offense.”

Aaron Rodgers has familiar coaching personnel and teammates with the Jets. Manning believes that is something that will help him find success in New York. Manning also used a Tom Brady comparison to highlight his point.

“You saw it with Brady and he goes to Tampa, they’re kind of making him learn some different language,” Manning continued. “All of a sudden, Week 6, they’re like, ‘hey maybe we should just call the plays that Tom used to run in New England. Oh okay, let’s try that.’ Boom, they go to the Super Bowl.”

Manning also said that when he went to the Denver Broncos after spending the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts that Denver ran the plays he liked.

Aaron Rodgers is an MVP-caliber player who should benefit from a fresh start with some familiarity. If he plays up to his potential, the Jets will be legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2023.