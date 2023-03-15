Aaron Rodgers has decided to move on from the Green Bay Packers and play next season with the New York Jets as long as the two teams can agree on a trade. A big reason for this is the presence of his former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in New York.

That is what Aaron Rodgers had to say about Nathaniel Hackett when referencing his decision on the Pat McAfee Show, reported on by senior NFL reporter Albert Breer.

“There’s one coach who means as much to me as any coach ever had, and he’s the coordinator there.”

The entire Aaron Rodgers free agency saga has been the source of plenty of jokes on Twitter. With Rodgers indicating Hackett as a major reason for his decision, NFL reporter Ari Meirov joked the offensive coordinator needs a statue for his role in the recruitment.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay for back-to-back MVP seasons for Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and 2021. Hackett left Green Bay to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos and found little success.

Aaron Rodgers and Nathaniel Hackett will now reunite and both try to return to peak form. Rodgers is also coming off one of the more disappointing years of his career.

The Jets certainly are making the moves to make it a seamless transition for Hackett and Rodgers. They agreed to a contract with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard on Tuesday. Lazard brings playing experience with Rodgers to a strong young offensive core in New York.

Last season saw the emergence of rookie running back Breece Hall and rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the Jets. Both had standout first-year campaigns and will be thrilled to play with one of the most talented quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen.