It remains Elite Joe Flacco season for the Jets in Week 2

The New York Jets opened their 2022 season with a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. One of the main storylines for the Jets was that former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco would be filling in for the time being as Zach Wilson continues to work his way back from injury.

Flacco was OK against the Ravens (37/59, 307 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) but it’s clear the Jets offense is limited with him under center. Despite calls for third-stringer Mike White to take over for Flacco, it appears as if Flacco will get the start again for the Jets when their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns rolls around.

Joe Flacco will remain the Jets’ starting QB this week, per source. Not a surprise. On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would “likely” start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2022

As noted above, the Jets sticking with Flacco isn’t necessarily a surprise. He wasn’t exactly good against the Ravens, but he didn’t commit any major mistakes against them. Jets head coach Robert Saleh seems to prefer Flacco’s established floor over White’s higher ceiling, and unless Flacco struggles mightily moving forward, it looks like he will hold down the fort until Wilson returns.

The Jets have some good weapons around Flacco, with Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson looking like a strong wide receiver duo, and Michael Carter and Breece Hall leading the way in the backfield. New York was able to move the ball against Baltimore, but it rarely resulted in points.

That figures to be how things will be until Wilson returns. Flacco is a serviceable fill-in for the time being, and while there’s a chance playing White would be more beneficial, he proved in limited action last year that he is too inconsistent to be relied on. Saleh and the Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco for now, but many Jets fans wonder whether that will change after Week 2.