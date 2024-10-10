Newly minted interim New York Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich can use all the help he can get after being appointed to that position in the wake of Robert Saleh's firing. The Jets are currently scrambling to get themselves in order in advance of this Monday's tilt against the Buffalo Bills after dismissing Saleh following over three years at the helm.

At the current juncture, it's unclear whether New York is legitimately considering giving Ulbrich a chance to earn the full-time position or if he is merely a fill in while the team searches for its next leader of the sidelines.

This past offseason, one name that made its way around the coaching rumor mill was that of legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was infamously the coach of the Jets for a singular day 24 years ago, and recently, former Patriots tight end got one hundred percent real on if he could see his former coach ever returning to that position (via the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams).

“Coach Belichick is not going to be the head coach of the New York Jets,” said Gronkowski. “It would just be weird. He just has such a strong fan base here in New England as well, we all love him here in New England. All the fans love him in New England. I just can’t see that happening.”

Gronkowski also offered some friendly roster advice for the Jets.

“Woody Johnson needs to go out and get Davante Adams. If he just fired his head coach and he wants another spark to go in that organization. He needs to go and get Davante Adams that’s for sure,” said Gronkowski.

Where do the Jets go from here?

After missing out on the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching job this offseason, Belichick has stayed in retirement and can be seen regularly on the “Manningcast” version of ESPN's Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Jets are currently sitting at 2-3 after a loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings last week, and have seen their offense fall off of the rails after a somewhat promising start to the year.

As previously mentioned, New York is now preparing for a divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, a team that is also on a two-game losing streak of its own and will be very motivated to get back in the win column.

The game is slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET.