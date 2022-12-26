By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh says a recent report saying the team will move on from Zach Wilson after this season is “all speculation,” although Wilson will be inactive for the Jets’ New Year’s Day game against the Seattle Seahawks.

“We are not quitting on the young man,” Saleh said on Monday, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. “We are going to do everything we can to develop him.”

With quarterback Mike White cleared by doctors on Monday and set to start in Week 17, along with Joe Flacco already named as the back-up signal-caller, Wilson will be the odd man out for the 7-8 Jets.

Saleh said he still thinks Wilson has a future with the team, but the next two weeks, and potentially the postseason, could answer a lot of questions for who will be the No. 1 quarterback moving forward.

Zach Wilson’s time as the starting QB is over at least for this season, after Saleh confirmed that White will start for the remainder of the campaign.

But Saleh wouldn’t make any decisions for the future, telling Hughes that they are taking it “one day at at time” when it comes to the Jets’ long-term answer at the position. “We will do whatever is best for the organization,” he stressed.

Currently in last place in the AFC East, the Jets will be on the road for their final two games as they continue to battle for their playoff lives. They’ll head to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field on New Year’s Day, before closing out the regular season in Miami for a date with the Dolphins on Jan. 8.

For New York to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010, they’ll need to win both games, and have the New England Patriots lose at least one of their final two.