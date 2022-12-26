New York Jets’ quarterback Mike White was reportedly cleared by doctors and is expected to play on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per Brian Costello. White has emerged as New York’s most reliable QB option in 2022. However, he’s dealt with injury concerns over the past couple of weeks. The Jets have their sights set on the postseason and will benefit from White’s return amid Zach Wilson’s woes.

There was previous concern that Mike White would require a lengthy injury absence. He expressed his desire to play regardless of the circumstances, but the Jets did not want to risk further injury to their QB.

“It’s the right decision and they all explained the situation to me,” Mike White previously said. “But it is frustrating. I’m always gonna try to fight like h*ll to be on the field with my guys. It’s frustrating, but it’s part of football.”

The Jets fell to 7-8 after scoring just 3 points against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past week. Zach Wilson got the start but labored throughout the affair. He was ultimately benched in favor of Chris Streveler. Streveler performed well in limited action, but the Jets still lost 19-3.

Nevertheless, New York is still in the playoff hunt. Mike White’s impending return will give fans hope as the Jets prepare for the final stretch of the regular season. It will be interesting to see how White fares on Sunday in his return.

And one has to wonder if we’ve seen the last of Zach Wilson for the Jets.