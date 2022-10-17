Robert Saleh is not one for anything negative. He’s the guy who wears the “Positive Vibes Only” T-shirt. So, it’s not a surprise that the New York Jets coach threw cold water on a potential controversy involving Elijah Moore.

Saleh spoke to Moore on Monday after the wide receiver shared his frustration on Twitter about how he’s being used in the Jets’ offense. Moore was not targeted a single time in New York’s 27-10 upset win against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

“He’s fine,” Saleh said. “He’s a competitive young man. He wants to contribute.”

Moore drew attention to himself and his role when he replied to a tweet about his lack of targets by ESPN reporter Rich Cimini. The 2021 second-round draft pick said, “If I say what I really wanna say … I’ll be the selfish guy … Just know I don’t understand either.”

If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either. https://t.co/mROuef1ejd — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

Saleh diffused the situation when he met with reporters, saying, “I’ve got no problem with Elijah. He’s one of our high character individuals.”

The tweet caused a stir because it came after the Jets’ third straight win and their biggest victory in years. The Jets are 4-2, second in the AFC East. They’ve equaled their win total from all of last season.

So, Moore tweeting about his lack of targets was not a great look. Though, he did also say “I support my teammates 100 percent too … I’m behind em like no other … Don’t get it confused either!” in a separate tweet.

I support allll my teammates 💯percent too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning! Don’t get it confused either. — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

Moore’s production is down from last season when he led the Jets with 538 receiving yards and five TD catches. He was targeted 77 times in 11 games.

Six Jets have been targeted at least 22 times in the passing game this season. Moore has 29 targets (and 16 receptions). Rookie Garrett Wilson leads the Jets with 24 catches and 48 targets.

Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur have stressed since training camp that it’s a good problem having so many playmakers. They’ve contended that each week different players will stand out.

Moore’s clearly getting impatient waiting for his opportunity to shine.