Robert Saleh vocal on why this Jets team won’t crash and burn

The New York Jets have not exactly been the best team in the league over the past few years. It goes without saying that the faithful fans of this franchise have been through quite a lot. Be that as it may, however, head coach Robert Saleh is adamant that things are about to change.

Saleh had very high hopes for this team when he arrived as the new shot-caller last season. After a disappointing four-win debut campaign, however, there’s no denying that Saleh and the Jets left a lot to be desired. Regardless of the same, the 43-year-old is confident that they’re going to turn things around this year. In his mind, Saleh knows that there’s just something different about this iteration of the Jets (via Dennis Waszak Jr. of The Bellingham Herald):

“It’s a team that’s being built,” Saleh said Wednesday. “Different than what I feel this organization has had in the past. And not to speak poorly on anything or anything that’s been done in the past, but this is a built roster, not bought. And because of it, I just feel like there’s a chance for this team to really grow together and last for a long time, but a lot of exciting players, a lot of potential to have some game changers. “It’s just going to come down to coaches developing in the way that allows them to play to their capabilities.”

Saleh then doubled down on his previous declaration about winning a Super Bowl in New York. Needless to say, the Jets head coach remains extremely confident in his team’s abilities. He also heaped praise on general manager Joe Douglas and the support that he’s been providing:

“I still believe we’re going to win championships here,” Saleh said. “I think when you look at Joe and his staff and the way he communicates with us as a coaching staff, our process is too good. I think the players that we’ve brought in are made of the right stuff.”

Robert Saleh clearly likes how his team has been developed to this point. He is adamant that his side will not crash and burn.