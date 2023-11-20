New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh was noncommital about Zach Wilson's future after a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday afternoon, Zach Wilson and the New York Jets dropped to a disappointing 4-6 on the 2023 NFL season with a crushing 32-6 annihilation on the road at the hands of their divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills. While the Jets were able to keep things (relatively) competitive in the first half, the floodgates opened up after the teams returned from the locker room, and the Bills were able to avenge their shocking loss to New York in Week One of the season.

During the game on Sunday, Zach Wilson's struggles as the Aaron Rodgers replacement at quarterback continued in a big way, and after the game, head coach Robert Saleh was noncommital about whether or not he will consider pulling the plug on the Wilson experiment going forward.

“We're going to watch the tape, and we'll make a decision tomorrow,” said Saleh, per Jets Videos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “…We'll look at all of it. I'm not ready to answer any of those questions.”

During Sunday's loss to the Bills, Wilson completed just seven of his 15 pass attempts, good for 81 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Things got so bad that ultimately, it was backup quarterback Tim Boyle who was inserted into the game, completing seven passes of his own for 33 yards and an interception.

Jets fans did not envision themselves being at this point when the team traded for Aaron Rodgers this past offseason; however, Achilles injuries to star players have a way of throwing teams into a tailspin, especially when they occur at the quarterback position.