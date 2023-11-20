Garrett Wilson looked livid with Zach Wilson's decision-making as the Jets got demolished by Josh Allen and the Bills.

It was just not Zach Wilson's night and everyone in the stadium, including Robert Saleh, knew it. He had failed to deliver consistently for the New York Jets and it showed. Josh Allen was better at all aspects of this Buffalo Bills demolition job. But, it could have gone worse than the quarterback attracting some form of annoyance from Garrett Wilson.

The Jets were behind by a lot and needed sufficient to make a run. It was then that Garrett Wilson ran an astounding route to leave Rasul Douglas lagging. The Jets receiver did all that he could to gain a lot of separation but it was just not enough for Zach Wilson to give him the pass. He looked livid and pumped his fists out with much dismay on the show of poor decision-making, per PFF Fantasy Football.

This route by Garrett Wilson 🤧🤧

pic.twitter.com/lI4ggMmN1d — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 19, 2023

Robert Saleh had to bench Wilson to explore other Jets quarterback's potentials. This was largely because he notched a terrible outing on the efficiency aspect of the game. He only got seven completions out of seven passing attempts. Wilson managed to get a touchdown but it was not enough to justify a longer stay in the showdown. A line of 81 passing yards and an interception made the Jets' primary quarterback sit to watch the game.

This was a far cry from what Josh Allen had achieved with his Bills weapons. He torched the Jets with 275 passing yards on 20 completions and 32 passing attempts. An interception was the main drawback but his three touchdowns more than made up for them.