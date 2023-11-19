Zach Wilson went viral during his faceoff against Josh Allen's Bills but it may not have pleased Robert Saleh and the Jets.

Zach Wilson had huge shoes to fill when Aaron Rodgers went down in the first game of the New York Jets campaign this season. So far, his season has been quite hard as he struggles to lead the team to break even in their win-loss record. A win over Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills would do wonders for Robert Saleh and the rest of his teammates but it seems that this game will be remembered for something else.

Zach Wilson was trying to get back into the line of scrimmage. Everyone on the Jets' offense seemed to be ready as they all headed into the field. Unexpectedly, he would trip on himself, get in his own way, and stumble. It drew hilarious reactions with some fair share of criticism after the Jets quarterback's season so far.

Zach Wilson literally cannot get out of his own way pic.twitter.com/qCnODNCYUb — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 19, 2023

“Zach Wilson literally cannot get out of his own way,” was the most common sentiment after fans saw him go down. Some Jets fans were more creative by putting their own spins to the viral moment like “Zach Wilson to trip over his own two feet (+25000) hits” and “Mark Sanchez has ‘The Butt Fumble' Zach Wilson has ‘The Trip.”

Other fans were more annoyed with the Jets' offensive engine, “In what universe does a functional NFL franchise view Zach Wilson play quarterback at this point and think, “Yeah. More of that.”

At the half, Wilson is massively losing the quarterback battle against Josh Allen. He only has five completions and 67 passing yards to the Bills star's 14 completed passes and 128 passing yards. Will Robert Saleh and his Jets turn things around?