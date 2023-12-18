The Jets enter Week 16 with a plan for both Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian

The New York Jets have been in constant quarterback purgatory since Aaron Rodgers' injury. With Zach Wilson now suffering an injury of his own, the Jets are once again looking for answers at QB.

Robert Saleh confirmed that Zach Wilson is in the concussion protocol. If he doesn't clear the protocol, the Jets will start Trevor Siemian against the Commanders, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Wilson was ruled out in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 after suffering a head injury. With it now being revealed as a concussion, the quarterback will now have to go through the NFL's protocol to get back on the field in Week 16. Saleh did say that Wilson would remain the start if he does clear. But Siemian is in line to start should Wilson not get cleared.

No matter the quarterback, things did not go well in Week 15. New York lost 30-0 to the Miami Dolphins, officially being eliminated from playoff contention. Wilson completed 4-of-11 passes for 26 scoreless yards before his injury. Siemian replaced him, and completed 14-of-26 passes for 110 scoreless yards and two interceptions.

When the Jets traded for Rodgers, they never expected to start Wilson; let alone Siemian. Whoever starts at quarterback moving forward, they'll just be warming the seat for Rodgers. However, New York will be focused on finding the right backup QB after seeing Rodgers go down so early.

Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian have been unable to lead New York to much success throughout the season. Both will have an opportunity to prove their worth to end the season, with Wilson holding priority if he can clear his concussion.